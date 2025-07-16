Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 26: Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh starrer mints ₹80 lakh

Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh's Sitaare Zameen Par failed to earn 1 crore on the 4th Tuesday. After three weeks, the film has grossed 18.95 crore.

On the 4th Tuesday, Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Sitaare Zameen Par failed to cross the 1 crore mark. By the end of its third week, the film had collected a total of 18.95 crore, with the Hindi version contributing the bulk of the earnings.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 26

Released on June 20, this emotional sports drama directed by RS Prasanna has attracted audiences with its mix of humour, sentiment, and a unique storyline.

However, as the film entered its fourth week, weekday earnings had dropped, despite maintaining steady numbers over the weekends.

According to Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par earned an estimated 80 lakh on Day 26, bringing its total India net collection to 161.20 crore.

Movie: Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par combines emotion, sports, and comedy. At its core is the inspiring journey of a group of specially-abled individuals, coached by Aamir Khan’s character.

The film stands out not just for Aamir Khan’s performance but also for introducing ten neurodivergent actors in lead roles, each bringing authenticity and heart to the narrative.

They are:

  • Rishabh Jain as Raju
  • Aroush Datta as Satbir
  • Gopi Krishnan Varma – one of India’s first lead actors with Down Syndrome – as Guddu
  • Rishi Shahani as Sharmaji
  • Samvit Desai as Karim Qureshi
  • Naman Misra as Hargovind
  • Ashish Pendse as Sunil Gupta
  • Vedant Sharma as Bantu
  • Ayush Bhansali as Lotus
  • Simran Mangeshkar as Golu Khan

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT

The makers of Sitaare Zameen Par had announced that the film would not be released on any streaming platform.

Last month, the Multiplex Association of India praised this move, and Aamir Khan Productions also issued a note of thanks, supporting the filmmakers’ decision to keep the experience exclusive to theatres.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 26: Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh starrer mints ₹80 lakh
