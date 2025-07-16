Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 26: Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh starrer mints ₹80 lakh

On the 4th Tuesday, Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Sitaare Zameen Par failed to cross the ₹1 crore mark. By the end of its third week, the film had collected a total of ₹18.95 crore, with the Hindi version contributing the bulk of the earnings.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 26 Released on June 20, this emotional sports drama directed by RS Prasanna has attracted audiences with its mix of humour, sentiment, and a unique storyline.

However, as the film entered its fourth week, weekday earnings had dropped, despite maintaining steady numbers over the weekends.

According to Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par earned an estimated ₹80 lakh on Day 26, bringing its total India net collection to ₹161.20 crore.

Movie: Sitaare Zameen Par Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par combines emotion, sports, and comedy. At its core is the inspiring journey of a group of specially-abled individuals, coached by Aamir Khan’s character.

The film stands out not just for Aamir Khan’s performance but also for introducing ten neurodivergent actors in lead roles, each bringing authenticity and heart to the narrative.

They are:

Rishabh Jain as Raju

Aroush Datta as Satbir

Gopi Krishnan Varma – one of India’s first lead actors with Down Syndrome – as Guddu

Rishi Shahani as Sharmaji

Samvit Desai as Karim Qureshi

Naman Misra as Hargovind

Ashish Pendse as Sunil Gupta

Vedant Sharma as Bantu

Ayush Bhansali as Lotus

Simran Mangeshkar as Golu Khan Sitaare Zameen Par OTT The makers of Sitaare Zameen Par had announced that the film would not be released on any streaming platform.

