Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office collection Day 26: Aamir Khan film earns less than ₹1 core on Tuesday; mints THIS amount

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office collection Day 26: Following a power opening at the Box Office, Aamir Khan's movie Sitaare Zameen Par has now slowed down, with the movie failing to mint ₹1 crore on Tuesday, July 15.

By the end of the third week, the Aamir Khan movie minted a total of ₹18.95 crore, with the collection from the Hindi version of the movie forming the major chunk of the collection.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 26 According to the early estimates on industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par minted ₹48 lakh on day 26. The movie saw nearly a 25 prcent drop in earnings, as compared to the previous day.

Despite being the start of the week, the movie had minted ₹60 lakh on Monday, which dropped to ₹48 lakh on Tuesday.

The figures of Sitaare Zameen Par collection are from live data on the Sacnilk website, based on the morning and afternoon shows. The final figures will be out after the night shows.

Movie Sitaare Zameen Par Directed by RS Prasanna, the movie Sitaare Zameen Par revolves around a mix of emotions, spots and comedy. At the heart of the film is a group of specially abled people, with Aamir Khan as their coach.

It is not just Aamir Khan's magic, but Sitaare Zameen Par movie also features ten neurodivergent actors, who make their debut — adding their touch to the film.

They are:

Rishabh Jain as Raju,

Aroush Datta as Satbir,

Gopi Krishnan Varma – one of the first lead actors in India with Down Syndrome, plays the role of Guddu,

Rishi Shahani as Sharmaji,

Samvit Desai as Karim Qureshi,

Naman Misra as Hargovind,

Ashish Pendse as Sunil Gupta

Vedant Sharma as Bantu

Ayush Bhansali as Lotus

Simran Mangeshkar as Golu Khan Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Makers of Sitaare Zameen Par movie had decided not to release the film on any streaming platforms.