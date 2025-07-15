Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office collection Day 26: Aamir Khan film earns less than ₹1 core on Tuesday; mints THIS amount

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office collection: Following a strong start, the Aamir Khan movie has now slowed down, with earnings falling short of the 1 crore mark on Tuesday

Updated15 Jul 2025, 06:59 PM IST
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office collection Day 26: Following a power opening at the Box Office, Aamir Khan's movie Sitaare Zameen Par has now slowed down, with the movie failing to mint 1 crore on Tuesday, July 15.

By the end of the third week, the Aamir Khan movie minted a total of 18.95 crore, with the collection from the Hindi version of the movie forming the major chunk of the collection.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 26

According to the early estimates on industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par minted 48 lakh on day 26. The movie saw nearly a 25 prcent drop in earnings, as compared to the previous day.

Despite being the start of the week, the movie had minted 60 lakh on Monday, which dropped to 48 lakh on Tuesday.

The figures of Sitaare Zameen Par collection are from live data on the Sacnilk website, based on the morning and afternoon shows. The final figures will be out after the night shows.

Movie Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by RS Prasanna, the movie Sitaare Zameen Par revolves around a mix of emotions, spots and comedy. At the heart of the film is a group of specially abled people, with Aamir Khan as their coach.

It is not just Aamir Khan's magic, but Sitaare Zameen Par movie also features ten neurodivergent actors, who make their debut — adding their touch to the film.

They are:

  • Rishabh Jain as Raju,
  • Aroush Datta as Satbir,
  • Gopi Krishnan Varma – one of the first lead actors in India with Down Syndrome, plays the role of Guddu,
  • Rishi Shahani as Sharmaji,
  • Samvit Desai as Karim Qureshi,

  • Naman Misra as Hargovind,
  • Ashish Pendse as Sunil Gupta
  • Vedant Sharma as Bantu
  • Ayush Bhansali as Lotus
  • Simran Mangeshkar as Golu Khan

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT

Makers of Sitaare Zameen Par movie had decided not to release the film on any streaming platforms.

Last month, Multiplex Association of India applauded the move, and Aamir Khan Productions had also shared a note of gratitude backing the maker's decision.

