Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 27: Aamir Khan's film continues to see drop in earnings ahead of 5th week

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 27: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par is banking on the upcoming weekend, as its earnings have hit a new low in recent days. The film has been struggling ever since it hit the ₹160 crore mark in India.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 27 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par earned ₹50 lakh on day 27. As per the website, the film saw a decline of about 37.50% in its earnings from the previous day.

The total business made by the film is ₹162.50 crore.

The earnings for Thursday are yet to be out.

The film had an overall 9.19% occupancy on Thursday, while it had about 10.03% occupancy on Wednesday.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 27, Sitaare Zameen Par's India Net Collection was ₹ 162.50 crore. While its Worldwide Collection ₹259 crore on the same day, the Overseas Collection ₹65 crore.

Its India Gross Collection stood at ₹ 194 crore on day 27.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna. It also stars Genelia D'Souza.

The film is the Bollywood remake of Woody Harrelson's Champions, which was inspired by the Spanish film Campeones.

The film tells an inspiring story of a group of specially-abled individuals, coached by Aamir Khan’s character for a basketball match.

The film also stars ten neurodivergent actors in lead roles, marking their Bollywood debut. They were Aroush Datta as Satbir, Gopi Krishnan Varma as Guddu, Vedant Sharmaa as Bantu, Naman Misra as Hargovind, Rishi Shahani as Sharmaji, Rishabh Jain as Raju, Ashish Pendse as Sunil Gupta, Samvit Desai as Karim Qureshi, Simran Mangeshkar as Golu Khan, and Aayush Bhansali as Lotus.

The film was released on 20 June and received a positive response from the viewers and critics.