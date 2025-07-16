Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 27: Aamir Khan's film mints less than ₹1 crore for third day in a row

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 27: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par might have slowed down, struggling to even mint ₹1 crore at the box office, all eyes are now on the weekend as the film enters its fifth week in theatres. The film is directed by RS Prasanna.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 27 The film has failed to cross the ₹1 crore mark for the third consecutive day this week.

According to the early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par earned ₹45 lakh on day 27.

The earnings of Aamir Khan's film dipped by approximately 49.44% from Tuesday to Wednesday. On Tuesday, it minted ₹89 lakh, the closest it reached to the ₹1 crore mark on the 4th weekday.

With this, the total earnings of Sitaare Zameen Par are ₹162.54 crore.

However, these are live data from the website and are subject to change. The final figures are yet to be out.

Sitaare Zameen Par had an overall occupancy of 9.47% on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 7.23%

Afternoon Shows: 8.99%

Evening Shows: 12.20%

Night Shows: Awaited

The film’s screenings have been reduced to fewer than 300 across all cities in India. The Delhi-NCR region recorded the highest number with 218 shows, followed by Mumbai with 171. Ahmedabad took the third spot with 141 shows.

All the above circuits, along with Pune and Bengaluru, had the highest footfall in theatres.

About Sitaare Zameen Par Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia D'Souza. It also has 10 neurodivergent actors who marked their Bollywood debut with the film.

The sports drama film was released in theatres on June 20. It received positive reviews.

Sitaare Zameen Par digital release Previously, Aamir Khan clarified that his film would not be released on OTT.