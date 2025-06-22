'Sitaare Zameen Par' Box Office Collection Day 3: Aamir Khan's movie enters ₹50 cr club, mints THIS amount on Sunday

Aamir Khan’s latest release ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ continues to perform strongly at the box office, showing significant growth over the weekend.

On its third day, which marked the film’s first Sunday in cinemas, it collected an impressive ₹23.5 crore. This takes its total domestic collection to ₹54.4 crore within just three days of release.

The Sunday surge indicates growing interest in the film, fuelled by word-of-mouth and its emotional, family-friendly storyline.

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ box office collection day 3 As a spiritual successor to 2007’s ‘Taare Zameen Par’, the film appears to have struck a chord with audiences, particularly families and younger viewers. The performance so far has reaffirmed Aamir Khan’s continued pull at the box office, especially after the underwhelming response to ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Sunday’s theatre occupancy data underlines this momentum. The morning shows reported a modest 25.68% occupancy, but that figure rose significantly through the day. Afternoon shows jumped to 57.83%, while evening shows peaked at a strong 72.31%, indicating growing audience turnout as the day progressed.

The film also saw encouraging regional performance across several key urban centres. Chennai led with the highest occupancy at 69.33%, followed by Bengaluru at 61%. Mumbai and Jaipur both recorded 59% occupancy, while Chandigarh followed closely at 55.33%. This consistent turnout across metros and Tier-2 cities reflects the film’s widespread appeal.

