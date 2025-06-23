Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 3: Amir Khan movie strikes a chord over the weekend, earnings surge 45%

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 3: Aamir Khan starrer continues to dominate box office with strong performance on the third consecutive day. Showing significant growth over the weekend, the earnings of this sports comedy drama surged 44.65 percent on Sunday.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 3 On June 21, the third day in theatres ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ raked in a whopping ₹29.22 crore net, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Hence, the movie did a business of ₹60.12 crore net at the domestic box office during the three-day run-in theatres. On Saturday, Aamir Khan's movie collected ₹20.2 crore net, after record opening in two-digit figures — ₹10.7 crore net.

Although the pan-India movie was released on multiple languages, Hindi language screenings are dominating its revenue, followed by Tamil and Telugu version.

Sitaare Zameen Par occupancy The sequel to ‘Taare Zameen Par’ is winning hearts, this family-friendly movie seems to have struck a chord with audiences. June 22 theatre occupancy data gives a glimpse of RS Prasanna helmed movie's traction. The film registered an overall 50.70% occupancy in Hindi language on Sunday. Tamil shows recorded an overall 41.59% occupancy while Telugu version saw 21.92% occupancy.

Sitaare Zameen Par cast Produced under the banner Aamir Khan Productions, the movie features an ensemble cast with key actors such as Genelia Deshmukh, Brijendra Kala and Dolly Ahluwalia, besides Aamir Khan.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X said, “CONTENT DOES THE TALKING – BUSINESS DOUBLES UP... #SitaareZameenPar witnesses a remarkable 85.98% growth on Saturday – a smashing, incredible feat in today's times….The exceptional Saturday growth has laid the foundation for a terrific Sunday… Going by the current trends, the opening weekend total is expected to be in the ₹ 55 cr [+/-] range.”