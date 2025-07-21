Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office collection Day 31: Aamir Khan's movie maintains surprise run, mints...

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 31: Aamir Khan's movie has maintained a surprise run at the Indian box office as it entered another week, Week 5 on Friday, July 18.

Despite an overall slowdown and clashes with big Bollywood and Hollywood titles, the movie continues to strike a chord with the audience. Braving the Saiyaara storm this weekend, Sitaare Zameen Par recorded a decent collection.

However, it has been struggling ever since it hit the ₹160 crore mark in India. It remains to be seen how Aamir's “no OTT” policy will fare for Sitaare Zameen Par.

Also Read | Salman Khan stops bodyguard from pushing kid at Sitaare Zameen Par screening

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 31 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par earned ₹1.33 crore on Sunday, Day 31. This came as a surprise spike in collection, considering the movie's run in lakhs over the past week.

The total business made by the film is ₹165.49 crore.

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, has earned ₹262.75 crore globally in 31 days. Its overseas collection stood at ₹65.25 crore, while its India gross was ₹197.5 crore.

About Sitaare Zameen Par Sitaare Zameen Par is the Bollywood remake of Woody Harrelson's Champions, which was inspired by the Spanish film Campeones.

It tells an inspiring story about a group of specially abled individuals who are coached by Aamir Khan’s character for a basketball match.

The film also stars ten neurodivergent actors in lead roles, marking their Bollywood debut.

Aroush Datta as Satbir

Gopi Krishnan Varma as Guddu

Vedant Sharmaa as Bantu

Naman Misra as Hargovind

Rishi Shahani as Sharmaji

Rishabh Jain as Raju

Ashish Pendse as Sunil Gupta

Samvit Desai as Karim Qureshi

Simran Mangeshkar as Golu Khan

Aayush Bhansali as Lotus Sitaare Zameen Par stars Genelia D'Souza as its female lead.

No OTT approach Aamir Khan reportedly has a very different plan for Sitaare Zameen Par.

Instead of selling the streaming rights to any major OTT service, the actor will likely release the movie on YouTube for a pay-per-view fee, to allow him to have full control over its release window and pricing.