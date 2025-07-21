Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office collection Day 31: Aamir Khan's movie maintains surprise run, mints...

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 31: Aamir Khan's movie has maintained a surprise run at the Indian box office as it entered another week, Week 5 on Friday, July 18.
Despite an overall slowdown and clashes with big Bollywood and Hollywood titles, the movie continues to strike a chord with the audience. Braving the Saiyaara storm this weekend, Sitaare Zameen Par recorded a decent collection.
However, it has been struggling ever since it hit the ₹160 crore mark in India. It remains to be seen how Aamir's “no OTT” policy will fare for Sitaare Zameen Par.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par earned ₹1.33 crore on Sunday, Day 31. This came as a surprise spike in collection, considering the movie's run in lakhs over the past week.
The total business made by the film is ₹165.49 crore.
Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, has earned ₹262.75 crore globally in 31 days. Its overseas collection stood at ₹65.25 crore, while its India gross was ₹197.5 crore.
Sitaare Zameen Par is the Bollywood remake of Woody Harrelson's Champions, which was inspired by the Spanish film Campeones.
It tells an inspiring story about a group of specially abled individuals who are coached by Aamir Khan’s character for a basketball match.
The film also stars ten neurodivergent actors in lead roles, marking their Bollywood debut.
Sitaare Zameen Par stars Genelia D'Souza as its female lead.
Aamir Khan reportedly has a very different plan for Sitaare Zameen Par.
Instead of selling the streaming rights to any major OTT service, the actor will likely release the movie on YouTube for a pay-per-view fee, to allow him to have full control over its release window and pricing.
While trade analyst Komal Nahta said the actor is taking a stand against the current trend of early digital releases in the hope of restoring the theatre-going culture in India.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.