Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office collection Day 31: Aamir Khan's movie maintains surprise run, mints...

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 31: Aamir Khan's movie has maintained a surprise run at the Indian box office as it entered another week, Week 5 on Friday, July 18.
Despite an overall slowdown and clashes with big Bollywood and Hollywood titles, the movie continues to strike a chord with the audience. Braving the Saiyaara storm this weekend, Sitaare Zameen Par recorded a decent collection.
However, it has been struggling ever since it hit the ₹160 crore mark in India. It remains to be seen how Aamir's “no OTT” policy will fare for Sitaare Zameen Par.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par earned ₹1.33 crore on Sunday, Day 31. This came as a surprise spike in collection, considering the movie's run in lakhs over the past week.
The total business made by the film is ₹165.49 crore.
Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, has earned ₹262.75 crore globally in 31 days. Its overseas collection stood at ₹65.25 crore, while its India gross was ₹197.5 crore.
Sitaare Zameen Par is the Bollywood remake of Woody Harrelson's Champions, which was inspired by the Spanish film Campeones.
It tells an inspiring story about a group of specially abled individuals who are coached by Aamir Khan’s character for a basketball match.
The film also stars ten neurodivergent actors in lead roles, marking their Bollywood debut.
Sitaare Zameen Par stars Genelia D'Souza as its female lead.
Aamir Khan reportedly has a very different plan for Sitaare Zameen Par.
Instead of selling the streaming rights to any major OTT service, the actor will likely release the movie on YouTube for a pay-per-view fee, to allow him to have full control over its release window and pricing.
While trade analyst Komal Nahta said the actor is taking a stand against the current trend of early digital releases in the hope of restoring the theatre-going culture in India.