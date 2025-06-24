Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 4: Aamir Khan's film falls as initial buzz fades, yet crosses ₹60 crore

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 4: Aamir Khan's latest outing Sitaare Zameen Par witnessed remarkable business over the weekend as its earnings doubled and almost tripled. However, as it entered Monday, the film saw a sharp decline in earnings. However, it still managed to cross the ₹60 crore mark at the box office.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 4 According to the early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aamir Khan-starrer earned ₹8.50 crore on day 4.

The film saw approximately a 68.81% drop in earnings from Sunday to Monday. On Sunday, it minted ₹27.25 crore, its highest single-day earnings so far.

With the latest business, the total earnings of the film now stand at ₹66.65 crore.

Mondays often put a film to the test, as footfalls typically drop after the weekend rush. Similarly, Sitaare Zameen Par saw an overall 19.15% occupancy on June 23.

For Hindi version, the occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 8.73%

Afternoon Shows: 17.24%

Evening Shows: 23.20%

Night Shows: 27.42%

Meanwhile, Delhi NCR region had the highest number of occupancy with 1468 shows. Following closely is Mumbai with 1078 shows. Others in the list are Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Despite a good number of screenings for Sitaare Zameen Par, turnout in theatres across Kolkata and Ahmedabad remained lower than expectations.

The worldwide collection for day 4 is yet to be out on the website.

Inside on Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office performance Talking about the film's opening weekend business, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, “THE SITAARE SHINE BRIGHT IN THE OPENING WEEKEND... #SitaareZameenPar hits it out of the park in its opening weekend, with business multiplying hour by hour, day by day – delivering outstanding numbers across its first three days. #SitaareZameenPar relied heavily on urban audiences and high-end multiplexes beyond the metros to drive its business – and the target audience welcomed it with open arms. In today's digital age, word of mouth travels faster than ever – be it positive or negative – and #SitaareZameenPar has clearly benefitted... The day-on-day growth in business has been phenomenal. While the contribution from urban centres has been exceptional, mass pockets, too, have witnessed good to decent gains over the weekend. All eyes are now on the weekday trends… The crucial Monday will play a decisive role in determining the film's long-term trajectory.”

Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna.