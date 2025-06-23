Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 4: Aamir Khan's movie sees dip in earnings, mints THIS amount on Monday

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 4: Aamir Khan-starrer, Sitaare Zameen Par, hit the silver screen on Friday this week and entered into ₹50 crore club. Directed by RS Prasanna, it is the spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par made a business of ₹3.52 crore on Saturday, June 23.
The film saw an overall 12.99% occupancy in Hindi language on Monday. It also released in Tamil and Telugu. Sitaare Zameen Par had an overall 16.22% Tamil occupancy on Monday and 16.60% Telugu Occupancy.
Morning Shows: 8.73%
Afternoon Shows: 17.24%
Evening Shows: yet to be accessed
Night Shows: yet to be accessed
As per Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par collected an overall ₹95.75 crore worldwide till Monday, which includes ₹58.15 crore (India net) and ₹26 crore from overseas. The film earned ₹37 lakh in Tamil and ₹18 lakh in Telegu.
The Aamir Khan movie was reported to release in theatres with over ₹6 crore business on day 1 if advance booking is considered. As per the website, the film had sold 1,15,344 tickets for 9,542 shows in all languages nationwide in advance booking.
Without blocked seats, the Aamir Khan sequel was poised to make a business of ₹3.31 crore from advance booking ticket sales. In total, the film was said to open with ₹6.88 crore gross earnings, including blocked seats.
Sitaare Zameen Par is following a strictly theatrical release policy which means it might not see its OTT release soon or ever. As per a report of Bollywood Hungama, the film is also experimenting with several new strategies.
Going by the early reviews from the audience, the film has been dubbed as a 'well-intentioned film.' Critics reviews also hailed Aamir Khan's performance in the film.
Sitaare Zameen Par is said to be the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish film, Campeones.
Besides Aamir, it also has Genelia D'Souza. It also features 10 special actors who marked their acting debut on Friday.
