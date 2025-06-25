Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 5: Aamir Khan's film maintains momentum, steady earnings hit ₹75 crore

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 5: Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par has maintained its grip as it is nearing its second weekend. The film picked up impressively after its release on Friday. However, it saw a dip on Monday.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 5 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par has maintained its position at the ticket window with no further decline in earnings. On day 5, the Aamir Khan-starrer minted ₹8.5 crore [Hi: ₹8.4 crore; Ta: ₹0.05 crore; Te: ₹0.05 crore] in all formats across India.

The film has now crossed the ₹75 crore mark at the box office in India. Considering the smaller budget of the film, the numbers are looking good as it is likely to enter the ₹100 crore club over the upcoming weekend.

On Tuesday, Sitaare Zameen Par had an overall 18.87% occupancy in theatres.

For the Hindi version, the occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 9.28%

Afternoon Shows: 17.95%

Evening Shows: 22.29%

Night Shows: 25.96%

Sitaare Zameen Par also released in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Among the Tamil audience, Sitaare Zameen Par had an overall 18.06% Tamil occupancy on Tuesday.

The Tamil occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 14.33%

Afternoon Shows: 17.60%

Evening Shows: 15.65%

Night Shows: 24.64%

For the Telugu versionm the film saw 16.98% occupancy on Tuesday.

The Telugu occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 16.12%

Afternoon Shows: 18.03%

Evening Shows: 17.77%

Night Shows: 15.98%

Across India, Delhi NCR topped with the highest number of screenings for the Aamir Khan film. It also recorded the highest occupancy rate followed by Mumbai.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 5, the film's India Net Collection was ₹ 75.15 crore. Its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 123 crore, while its Overseas Collection is now ₹ 33 crore. The India Gross Collection now stands at ₹ 90 crore on the same day.

Talking about the film's business, film trade insider shared a slightly but negligibly different figure on day 5. He took to X, and shared, “#SitaareZameenPar maintains a rock-steady trend on Tuesday – the numbers are at par with Monday... Business continues to be driven by urban centres and premium properties beyond the metros – the target audience for the film. Interestingly, much like #Raid2 recently, #SitaareZameenPar did not opt for the discounted pricing on Tuesday, yet the hold is impressive. #SitaareZameenPar [Week 1] Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 19.90 cr, Sun 26.70 cr, Mon 8.50 cr, Tue 8.60 cr. Total: ₹ 74.40 cr.”