Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 5: Aamir Khan's movie crosses ₹70 crore mark, mints THIS on Tuesday

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 5: Aamir Khan's latest release, Sitaare Zameen Par, did not offer discounted ticket pricing on Tuesday, resulting in a mediocre box office performance on Day 5. However, it exceeded the ₹70 crore mark on June 24.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie, released on June 20, maintained a steady grip at key urban centres on its first working day, Monday, following an excellent weekend.

However, he said, “Monday's numbers look good when compared to Friday, but considering the sharp growth over Saturday and Sunday, a double-digit Monday was essential.”

With Sitaare Zameen Par not availing the #BlockbusterTuesdays discounted ticket pricing, Taran said it will be interesting to see how it fares for the movie on Tuesday and the remaining work week.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 5 According to the early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza starrer earned ₹4.21 crore on Tuesday, Day 5. The numbers would likely have been better had the movie opted for the discounted prices.

Sitaare Zameen Par's Tuesday earnings are still far from its Monday earnings of ₹8.5 crore, which, too, were a sharp fall from its weekend numbers.

With this, the total earnings of the movie now stand at ₹70.86 crore.

However, these are just early estimates from Sitaare Zameen Par's Tuesday earnings. The numbers will be revised later to include evening and night show collections.

Also Read | Vir Das gives audience reasons to watch Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par: Occupancy Sitaare Zameen Par saw an overall 13.62% occupancy on June 24.

For the Hindi version, the occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 9.28%

Afternoon Shows: 17.95%

The numbers for evening and night shows are yet to be released.

Jaipur, Chennai, Chandigarh and Delhi NCR recorded the highest footfall for the day.

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, has earned ₹110 crore globally after witnessing almost 100% growth on Saturday. The movie also scored another solid growth on Sunday to clock in around ₹58-60 crore net opening weekend, which is the biggest opening weekend for an Indian movie.