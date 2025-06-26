Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 5: Steady run for Aamir Khan’s film as it marches toward ₹100 cr business

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 5: Aamir Khan’s latest outing, Sitaare Zameen Par, continues its slow yet steady business at the box office. The film recently crossed the ₹80 crore mark and is now inching towards the ₹100 crore mark.

The film is directed by RS Prasanna and co-produced by Aamir who is the lead.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 5 According to early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par minted ₹7. 25 crore on day 5. While it is a slight dip, the film is likely to improve its earnings over the weekend.

With this, the total business made by the film is now ₹82.40 crore in India.

Sitaare Zameen Par was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film had an overall 15.40% occupancy on Wednesday among its Hindi audience. The occupancy for Hindi was as follows:

Morning Shows: 7.94%

Afternoon Shows: 14.79%

Evening Shows: 18.00%

Night Shows: 20.88%

Delhi NCR and Mumbai saw the highest number of shows for the Hindi film, also with the highest occupancy.

Meanwhile, the Tamil version of the film had an overall 19.26% occupancy on Wednesday and its occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 13.60%

Afternoon Shows: 19.32%

Evening Shows: 17.31%

Night Shows: 26.81%

Chennai and Coimbatore recorded the highest occupancy for the Tamil version with the highest number of screenings.

On the other hand, Sitaare Zameen Par's Telugu occupancy was 15.01% on Wednesday, day 5. Its occupancy among Telugu audience was as follows:

Morning Shows: 13.41%

Afternoon Shows: 16.06%

Evening Shows: 15.86%

Night Shows: 14.72%

Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Vizag-Visakhapatnam saw the highest number of shows and occupancy for the film in the Telugu language.

The worldwide collection for day 5 is not yet officially out on the website.

“SitaareZameenPar maintains a rock-steady trend” Industry expert Taran Adarsh had posted on X about Sitaare Zameen Par earlier: “#SitaareZameenPar maintains a rock-steady trend on Tuesday – the numbers are at par with Monday... Business continues to be driven by urban centres and premium properties beyond the metros – the target audience for the film. Interestingly, much like #Raid2 recently, #SitaareZameenPar did not opt for the discounted pricing on Tuesday, yet the hold is impressive.”