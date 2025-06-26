Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 5: Steady run for Aamir Khan’s film as it marches toward ₹100 cr business

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 5: Aamir Khan’s latest outing, Sitaare Zameen Par, continues its slow yet steady business at the box office. The film recently crossed the ₹80 crore mark and is now inching towards the ₹100 crore mark.

Advertisement

The film is directed by RS Prasanna and co-produced by Aamir who is the lead.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 5 According to early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par minted ₹7. 25 crore on day 5. While it is a slight dip, the film is likely to improve its earnings over the weekend.

With this, the total business made by the film is now ₹82.40 crore in India.

Sitaare Zameen Par was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film had an overall 15.40% occupancy on Wednesday among its Hindi audience. The occupancy for Hindi was as follows:

Morning Shows: 7.94%

Afternoon Shows: 14.79%

Evening Shows: 18.00%

Night Shows: 20.88%

Advertisement

Delhi NCR and Mumbai saw the highest number of shows for the Hindi film, also with the highest occupancy.

Meanwhile, the Tamil version of the film had an overall 19.26% occupancy on Wednesday and its occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 13.60%

Afternoon Shows: 19.32%

Evening Shows: 17.31%

Night Shows: 26.81%

Chennai and Coimbatore recorded the highest occupancy for the Tamil version with the highest number of screenings.

On the other hand, Sitaare Zameen Par's Telugu occupancy was 15.01% on Wednesday, day 5. Its occupancy among Telugu audience was as follows:

Morning Shows: 13.41%

Afternoon Shows: 16.06%

Evening Shows: 15.86%

Night Shows: 14.72%

Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Vizag-Visakhapatnam saw the highest number of shows and occupancy for the film in the Telugu language.

Advertisement

The worldwide collection for day 5 is not yet officially out on the website.

“SitaareZameenPar maintains a rock-steady trend” Industry expert Taran Adarsh had posted on X about Sitaare Zameen Par earlier: “#SitaareZameenPar maintains a rock-steady trend on Tuesday – the numbers are at par with Monday... Business continues to be driven by urban centres and premium properties beyond the metros – the target audience for the film. Interestingly, much like #Raid2 recently, #SitaareZameenPar did not opt for the discounted pricing on Tuesday, yet the hold is impressive.”