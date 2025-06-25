Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 6: Aamir Khan's movie ‘maintains a rock-steady trend’, mints THIS amount

Sitaare Zameen Par has earned a solid 123 crore globally.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published25 Jun 2025, 07:38 PM IST
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan's movie will likely cross <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80 crore mark today.
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 6: Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par witnessed a mediocre box office performance on Wednesday, June 25, despite maintaining a rock-steady trend.

The movie, released on June 20, did not offer any discounts on its ticket pricing during the week.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, “Sitaare Zameen Par did not offer discounted ticket pricing on Tuesday, resulting in a mediocre box office performance. However, it exceeded the 70 crore mark on June 24.”

He also said that the film's “business continues to be driven by urban centres and premium properties beyond the metros – the target audience.”

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 6

According to the early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza starrer earned 4.43 crore on Wednesday, Day 6.

The numbers would likely have been better had the movie opted for the discounted prices.

Sitaare Zameen Par's Tuesday numbers were at par with Monday's at 8.5 crore. Likewise, Wednesday's earnings are also likely to finish in the same range by the end of the day.

With this, the movie's total earnings now stand at 79.58 crore and will likely cross the 80 crore mark today.

However, these are just early estimates from Sitaare Zameen Par's Wednesday earnings. The numbers will be revised later to include night show collections.

Sitaare Zameen Par: Occupancy

Sitaare Zameen Par saw an overall 13.58% occupancy on June 24.

For the Hindi version, the occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 7.94%

Afternoon Shows: 14.79%

Evening Shows: 18.00%

The numbers for the night show are yet to be released.

Jaipur, Chennai, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru recorded the highest footfall for the day.

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, has earned a solid 123 crore globally in merely five days.

Its overseas collection stood at 33 crore, while its India gross was 90 crore.

The numbers received a positive push after the movie witnessed almost 100% growth on Saturday and scored another solid growth on Sunday, clocking in around 58-60 crore net opening weekend, which is the biggest opening weekend for an Indian movie.

