Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 6: Aamir Khan's movie ‘maintains a rock-steady trend’, mints THIS amount

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 6: Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par witnessed a mediocre box office performance on Wednesday, June 25, despite maintaining a rock-steady trend.

The movie, released on June 20, did not offer any discounts on its ticket pricing during the week.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, “Sitaare Zameen Par did not offer discounted ticket pricing on Tuesday, resulting in a mediocre box office performance. However, it exceeded the ₹70 crore mark on June 24.”

He also said that the film's “business continues to be driven by urban centres and premium properties beyond the metros – the target audience.”

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 6 According to the early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza starrer earned ₹4.43 crore on Wednesday, Day 6.

The numbers would likely have been better had the movie opted for the discounted prices.

Sitaare Zameen Par's Tuesday numbers were at par with Monday's at ₹8.5 crore. Likewise, Wednesday's earnings are also likely to finish in the same range by the end of the day.

With this, the movie's total earnings now stand at ₹79.58 crore and will likely cross the ₹80 crore mark today.

However, these are just early estimates from Sitaare Zameen Par's Wednesday earnings. The numbers will be revised later to include night show collections.

Sitaare Zameen Par: Occupancy Sitaare Zameen Par saw an overall 13.58% occupancy on June 24.

For the Hindi version, the occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 7.94%

Afternoon Shows: 14.79%

Evening Shows: 18.00%

The numbers for the night show are yet to be released.

Jaipur, Chennai, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru recorded the highest footfall for the day.

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, has earned a solid ₹123 crore globally in merely five days.

Its overseas collection stood at ₹33 crore, while its India gross was ₹90 crore.