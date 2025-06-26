Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 7: Aamir Khan's film earnings decline, mints THIS amount on Thursday

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 7: Nearing its second weekend, Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par has maintained its grip at the box office. Directed by RS Prasanna, it is the spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 7: According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par made a business of ₹2.63 crore on Thursday, June 26.

The film saw an overall 10.89% occupancy in Hindi language on Thursday. It also released in Tamil and Telugu. Sitaare Zameen Par had an overall 14.75% Tamil occupancy on Monday and 16.12% Telugu Occupancy.

Morning Shows: 8.22%

Afternoon Shows: 13.56%

Evening Shows: yet to be accessed

Night Shows: yet to be accessed

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Collection Day 7 As per Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par collected an overall ₹132 crore worldwide till Wednesday, which includes ₹82.4 crore (India net) and ₹33.4 crore from overseas. The film earned ₹52 lakh in Tamil and ₹33 lakh in Telegu.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection vs advance booking The Aamir Khan movie was reported to release in theatres with over ₹6 crore business on day 1 if advance booking is considered. As per the website, the film had sold 1,15,344 tickets for 9,542 shows in all languages nationwide in advance booking.

Sitaare Zameen Par: Review Industry expert Taran Adarsh had posted on X about Sitaare Zameen Par earlier: “#SitaareZameenPar maintains a rock-steady trend on Tuesday – the numbers are at par with Monday... Business continues to be driven by urban centres and premium properties beyond the metros – the target audience for the film. Interestingly, much like #Raid2 recently, #SitaareZameenPar did not opt for the discounted pricing on Tuesday, yet the hold is impressive.”

