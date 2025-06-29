Subscribe

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 7: Aamir Khan's film earnings rise, mints THIS amount on Sunday

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 10: The film saw an overall 36.46% occupancy in Hindi language on Sunday. It also released in Tamil and Telugu.

Published29 Jun 2025, 06:26 PM IST
Sitaare Zameen Par: The Aamir Khan movie was reported to release in theatres with over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 crore business on day 1.
Sitaare Zameen Par: The Aamir Khan movie was reported to release in theatres with over ₹6 crore business on day 1.(Screengrab from YouTube/Aamir Khan Talkies)

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 10: Aamir Khan's film, Sitaare Zameen Par, entered into the second week of release and has maintained its grip at the box office. Directed by RS Prasanna, it is the spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 10:

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par made an estimated business of 10.76 crore on Sunday, June 29.

The film saw an overall 36.46% occupancy in Hindi language on Sunday. It also released in Tamil and Telugu.

Morning Shows: 22.87%

Afternoon Shows: 50.05%

Evening Shows: yet to be accessed

Night Shows: yet to be accessed

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Collection Day 10:

As per Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par collected an overall 165.5 crore worldwide till Saturday, which includes 108.15 crore (India net) and 36 crore from overseas. The film earned 62 lakh in Tamil and 38 lakh in Telegu. Earlier on Saturday, the film earned 12.6 crore.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection vs advance booking

The Aamir Khan movie was reported to release in theatres with over 6 crore business on day 1 if advance booking is considered. As per the website, the film had sold 1,15,344 tickets for 9,542 shows in all languages nationwide in advance booking.

Sitaare Zameen Par cast

Alongside lead actor Amir Khan, Sitaare Zameen Par star cast includes Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala and Ankita Sehgal in key roles.

Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT?

The filmmakers will not be releasing ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ on any streaming platform. Hence, the movie is theatre-only release. Aamir Khan Productions reacted after Multiplex Association of India praised this decision.

The makers shared the statement of Multiplex Association of India on their official Instagram account and stated, “Grateful for the overwhelming love and support MAI (red heart emoticon).”

 
