Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 9: Aamir Khan movie makes strong comeback in Week 2, earnings jump 105%

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 9: Amir Khan's sports drama film continued its strong box office run in second week despite new releases. As the film continues to woo audiences, let's have a look at its revenue stats.

Published29 Jun 2025, 07:57 AM IST
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 9: Amir Khan's sports drama film features Genelia Deshmukh as female lead.
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 9: Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par, the spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, is dominating the box office. As the sports drama film produced by Aamir Khan Productions continues to impress audience, let's have a look at some key stats.

RS Prasanna directorial movie raked in an estimated 109.18 crore net at the domestic box office during its nine-day run in theatres, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. On its opening day, it amassed 10.7 crore net. Its earnings picked up 104.96 percent on Day 9, when it managed to mint two-digit figures in single day. It did a business of 13.63 crore net on Saturday, June 28.

As per Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par movie raked in 88.9 crore net in its first week and is continuing with its strong performance at the box office in Week 2.

Released in multiple languages, the movie “continues to be the first choice of moviegoers despite multiple new releases,” film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said. In a post on X he stated, “Expect a noticeable jump in business on Saturday and Sunday.”

Sitaare Zameen Par cast

Alongside lead actor Amir Khan, Sitaare Zameen Par star cast includes Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala and Ankita Sehgal in key roles.

Watch Aamir Khan's movie ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ trailer here:

 

Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT?

The filmmakers will not be releasing ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ on any streaming platform. Hence, the movie is theatre-only release. Aamir Khan Productions reacted after Multiplex Association of India praised this decision.

The makers shared the statement of Multiplex Association of India on their official Instagram account and stated, “Grateful for the overwhelming love and support MAI (red heart emoticon).”

 

 

