Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 23: Aamir Khan's film rebounds slightly on Saturday, mints THIS amount so far

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 23: The Aamir Khan-starrer sports drama has slowed as it enters its fourth week of release. The film's collection dropped nearly 59.25% by the end of the third week. However, the film has rebounded a little on Saturday, marking the highest earnings since Monday.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 23 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zammen Par earned ₹ ₹ 155.25 crore after 22 days of release. On Saturday, Day 23, the film earned ₹2.16 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. On Friday, Day 22, Sitaare Zameen Par minted ₹90 lakhs. The Aamir Khan starrer film opened to ₹10.7 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹157.41 crore.

Sitaare Zameen Par faces stiff competition from Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino and two Hollywood blockbusters, such as Jurassic World Rebirth and Brad Pitt's F1. All these films aim at the urban audience.

About Sitaare Zameen Par The sports drama film is directed by RS Prasanna. Apart from Aamir Khan, it also stars Genelia D'Souza in the lead.

Ten neurodivergent actors including Aroush Datta as Satbir, Gopi Krishnan Varma as Guddu, Vedant Sharmaa as Bantu, Naman Misra as Hargovind, Rishi Shahani as Sharmaji, Rishabh Jain as Raju, Ashish Pendse as Sunil Gupta, Samvit Desai as Karim Qureshi, Simran Mangeshkar as Golu Khan and Aayush Bhansali as Lotus have marked their debut with Sitaare Zameen Par.

The film is a Bollywood adaptation of the 2018 Spanish movie Champions. It focuses on a suspended basketball coach (played by Aamir Khan) who is required to do community service by aiding a team of players with disabilities to prepare for a tournament.

Aamir Khan's no OTT policy Aamir Khan reportedly has a unique approach for Sitaare Zameen Par. Rather than selling the streaming rights to a major OTT platform, he is likely to release the film on YouTube for a pay-per-view fee.

Also Read | Naseeruddin Shah supports Diljit Dosanjh amid Sardaar Ji 3 row