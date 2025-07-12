Subscribe

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 23: Aamir Khan's film rebounds slightly on Saturday, mints THIS amount so far

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 23: Aamir Khan starrer film has earned 157.41 crore after 23 days. The film is reportedly set to release on YouTube for pay-per-view instead of a major OTT platform.

Published12 Jul 2025, 10:39 PM IST
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 23: Film earns <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>155.25 crore in 23 days.
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 23: The Aamir Khan-starrer sports drama has slowed as it enters its fourth week of release. The film's collection dropped nearly 59.25% by the end of the third week. However, the film has rebounded a little on Saturday, marking the highest earnings since Monday.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 23

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zammen Par earned 155.25 crore after 22 days of release. On Saturday, Day 23, the film earned 2.16 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. On Friday, Day 22, Sitaare Zameen Par minted 90 lakhs. The Aamir Khan starrer film opened to 10.7 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at 157.41 crore.

Sitaare Zameen Par faces stiff competition from Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino and two Hollywood blockbusters, such as Jurassic World Rebirth and Brad Pitt's F1. All these films aim at the urban audience.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

The sports drama film is directed by RS Prasanna. Apart from Aamir Khan, it also stars Genelia D'Souza in the lead.

Ten neurodivergent actors including Aroush Datta as Satbir, Gopi Krishnan Varma as Guddu, Vedant Sharmaa as Bantu, Naman Misra as Hargovind, Rishi Shahani as Sharmaji, Rishabh Jain as Raju, Ashish Pendse as Sunil Gupta, Samvit Desai as Karim Qureshi, Simran Mangeshkar as Golu Khan and Aayush Bhansali as Lotus have marked their debut with Sitaare Zameen Par.

 

The film is a Bollywood adaptation of the 2018 Spanish movie Champions. It focuses on a suspended basketball coach (played by Aamir Khan) who is required to do community service by aiding a team of players with disabilities to prepare for a tournament.

Aamir Khan's no OTT policy

Aamir Khan reportedly has a unique approach for Sitaare Zameen Par. Rather than selling the streaming rights to a major OTT platform, he is likely to release the film on YouTube for a pay-per-view fee.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta stated that the actor is opposing the prevailing practice of early digital releases in an effort to revive the theatre-going culture in India. However, it remains to be seen how Aamir's “no OTT” policy will fare for Sitaare Zameen Par.

 
