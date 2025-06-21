Sitaare Zameen Par: Censor board asks Aamir Khan to insert PM Modi’s quote in disclaimer; check other changes

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par was released on June 20 after making five changes suggested by the censor board (CBFC). One change included adding a quote by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the opening disclaimer.

The film received a U/A certificate, meaning it can be watched by all. However, children under 13 need parental guidance.

Hindustan Times saw a copy of the censor certification. Here are the recommended changes.

The changes include replacing a 30-second disclaimer with a 26-second voice-over, removing the word “kamal” (lotus) from visuals and subtitles. The CBFC also asked to change “business woman” to “business person”.

The name “Michael Jackson” was replaced with “Lovebirds” in subtitles. The opening disclaimer also had to include PM Modi’s quote about the year 2047.

A special revising committee led by theatre director Waman Kendre reviewed the film, /The review came after the CBFC chairperson Rajendra Singh had decided further changes were needed after the first screening.

The final clearance, accessed by Hindustan Times, confirms that Aamir Khan Films LLP made all the required edits.

Phantom Studios earlier posted on Instagram what he thought about the film.

“We just sat in the dark, completely undone by it. As a production house, it reminded us what's possible. What stories can do when they come from a place of truth. It didn't ask for applause—it demanded better from all of us.” it wrote.

“We're listening. We're learning. We'll try harder. We will try and be our normal,” it added while thanking producers Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit and Aamir Khan Productions.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection According to Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par earlier ₹11.7 crore on its release date, June 20. The movie, reportedly made with ₹90 crore, also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Dolly Ahluwalia and Brijendra Kala.

