Sitaare Zameen Par Day 8 box office collection: Aamir Khan’s film inches closer to the 100 Cr milestone, mints THIS much

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ continues its journey at the box office, though its eighth day saw a noticeable dip in collections. On its second Friday (Day 8), the Aamir Khan-starrer managed to earn ₹4.42 crore, bringing its total domestic collection to ₹93.32 crore.
After a strong opening week, the film has now entered its second weekend. However, Friday's figures indicate a slowdown in momentum, which is typical after the initial excitement fades.
Still, with only a few crores left to reach the ₹100 crore mark, the film remains on track to cross the milestone, possibly by the end of the weekend.
The occupancy rate in Hindi (2D) was modest across the country. Morning shows recorded 7.07%, which slightly improved to 15.36% in the afternoon and 20.04% in the evening. Night show data was not reported.
In major regions, Chennai stood out with a high 51% occupancy, followed by Bengaluru at 19.67% and Jaipur at 16.67%. Other regions like Mumbai (12.33%) and Hyderabad (11.67%) showed moderate interest. Surat, however, recorded a low turnout with just 4.33% occupancy.
For the Tamil (2D) version, viewership was relatively better. Morning shows began with 13%, growing steadily to 19.18% in the afternoon and 25.33% in the evening. Among Tamil-speaking regions, Chandigarh noted 17% occupancy, while Bhopal and Lucknow recorded 11.67% and 12.33%, respectively.
With a promising weekend ahead and loyal fans still turning up, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has a strong chance of crossing the ₹100 crore mark soon. However, competition from upcoming releases and word-of-mouth will play a big role in how the second week shapes up.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.