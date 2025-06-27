Sitaare Zameen Par Day 8 box office collection: Aamir Khan’s film inches closer to the 100 Cr milestone, mints THIS much

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ continues its journey at the box office, though its eighth day saw a noticeable dip in collections. On its second Friday (Day 8), the Aamir Khan-starrer managed to earn ₹4.42 crore, bringing its total domestic collection to ₹93.32 crore.

Advertisement

After a strong opening week, the film has now entered its second weekend. However, Friday's figures indicate a slowdown in momentum, which is typical after the initial excitement fades.

Still, with only a few crores left to reach the ₹100 crore mark, the film remains on track to cross the milestone, possibly by the end of the weekend.

Also Read | Vir Das gives audience reasons to watch Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par

Occupancy Shows a Mixed Bag The occupancy rate in Hindi (2D) was modest across the country. Morning shows recorded 7.07%, which slightly improved to 15.36% in the afternoon and 20.04% in the evening. Night show data was not reported.

In major regions, Chennai stood out with a high 51% occupancy, followed by Bengaluru at 19.67% and Jaipur at 16.67%. Other regions like Mumbai (12.33%) and Hyderabad (11.67%) showed moderate interest. Surat, however, recorded a low turnout with just 4.33% occupancy.

Advertisement

For the Tamil (2D) version, viewership was relatively better. Morning shows began with 13%, growing steadily to 19.18% in the afternoon and 25.33% in the evening. Among Tamil-speaking regions, Chandigarh noted 17% occupancy, while Bhopal and Lucknow recorded 11.67% and 12.33%, respectively.

Advertisement