Sitaare Zameen Par Day 8 box office collection: Aamir Khan's film tops with highest weekend sales, mints THIS amount

Sitaare Zameen Par Day 8 box office collection: Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par made an impressive recovery over the weekend. The film released on 20 June, earned its third highest sales on Sunday, day 10 at the box office. The film recently crossed ₹100 crore mark in India.

Advertisement

Also Read | Vir Das gives audience reasons to watch Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par

<h2>Sitaare Zameen Par Day 8 box office collection

According to early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par minted ₹14.5 crore on day 10.

The film saw approximately 15.08% growth in its earnings from Saturday to Sunday. On Saturday, it earned ₹12.6 crore.

It's the film's third-highest business on a single day at the domestic box office. Right after the opening day, previously Aamir's film earned ₹20.2 crore on 21 June. On 22 June, the film saw its highest-ever single-day business, earning ₹27.25 crore the previous Sunday.

On its second Sunday, the film minted double digits with 42.89% occupancy among its Hindi audience. Its occupancy was as follows:

Advertisement

Morning Shows: 22.87%

Afternoon Shows: 50.05%

Evening Shows: 64.32%

Night Shows: 34.32%

The film was also released in Tamil and Telugu.

Delhi NCR and Mumbai saw the highest number of screenings for Sitaare Zameen Par. In terms of occupancy, Delhi NCT, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad recorded maximum footfall in theatres.

With the latest earnings, the total business of Sitaare Zameen Par now stands at ₹122.65 crore as per the website.

The worldwide business so far is yet to be out.

Sitaare Zameen Par Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna.

It also stars Genelia D'Souza in the lead alongside 10 neurodivergent actors--Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. All of them marked their debut with the film.

Advertisement

Sitaare Zameen Par is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. It is backed by Aamir Khan.

President Droupadi Murmu watches Aamir Khan-film Last week President Droupadi Murmu watched the Aamir Khan-film, Sitaare Zameen Par, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

The film, starring actors with neurodivergent conditions, sends a strong message on diversity, equity and inclusion, the President's office said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Shri Aamir Khan, the producer and lead actor of the film, along with the team behind the film, was also present at the screening," the post said.

Aamir had earlier in the day called on the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Shri Aamir Khan called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said in another post on X.