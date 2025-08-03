Aamir Khan's hilarious ‘Baap-Beta’ ad with ‘nepo kid’ Junaid sets social media abuzz: ‘Funnier than his last few films’

Bollywood star Aamir Khan's latest movie, Sitaare Zameen Par, is now available on YouTube for just ₹100. But the Internet is still hooked on its hilarious ad featuring “nepo kid” Junaid Khan.

The advertisement to announce Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube, titled “Baap-Bete Ki Nayi Scheme,” showed a light-hearted banter between the father-son duo, who also take a comic dig at rejecting OTT deals worth over ₹100 crore.

In the ad, which has got the social media abuzz with reactions, Aamir also roasted Junaid for his not-so-bright ideas, saying that they have “ruined” him.

But Aamir Khan fans were most delighted when he acknowledged that his previous few movies, including Laal Singh Chaddha and Thugs of Hindostan, were a major mood killer for his audience.

Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube: Check out Aamir Khan's new ad featuring Junaid for In the ad, a happy Aamir Khan walks into his home only to find a man watching Sitaare Zameen Par on his phone. Agitated upon seeing his movie on a phone screen, since it hasn't been released on OTT, Aamir confronts the man, who tells him about his son Junaid’s new scheme.

Aamir then rushes to confront Junaid, who butters him up with the OG “maha purush” joke. However, an adamant Aamir tells Junaid that his ideas have always ended up ruining him, and mentions the Forrest Gump remake as Laal Singh Chaddha and the making of Thugs of Hindostan.

“Mene ₹100 crore ka offer reject kr dia hai, aur YouTube pr daal dia hai sirf ₹100 mai,” Junaid tells Aamir his bright new idea of releasing Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube for ₹100.

Taken aback by the likely loss, Aamir insults Junaid for releasing Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube and calls him a ‘nepo kid’.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users were thrilled to watch the “hilarious” advertisement and said it brought back memories of 90s hit Andaz Apna Apna.

“Ngl but this is funnier than Aamir Khan's last few films,” said a user.

“Best advertisement!” another added.

A netizen highlighted: “Aamir Khan giving amar vibes from Andaz Apna Apna.”

To which another chimed in saying, “It is funnier because they are using andaaz apna apna scenes.”

“Yeh bhi to remake hai,” added another user.

Netizens also lauded the star's ability to laugh at himself, saying, “Aamir Khan might be the only superstar who openly jokes about his own flop films. That’s why his fans don’t fight on social media; they are the first to admit when a movie doesn’t work. Never change, Aamir Khan. We love you.”

“Aamir still got the comic timing at 60 - i love his new power of laughing at himself,” another added.

They also noted that the ad was funnier than most comedy movies these days.

“Believe me sir this two minute video was more funnier than the whole housefull five movie,” said a user.

“So hilarious! Aamir never lost his edge in comedy,” another said. “Truly commendable to have directly putting the film on YouTube so people can buy and have a sense of ownership. Fantastic stuff!” they added.

Netizens were the happiest by Aamir's “nepo kid” dig at Junaid and said, “'Nepo kid' was personal.”