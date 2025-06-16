Sitaare Zameen Par song Shubh Mangalam OUT: Viewers love ‘feel good’ track, call it a ‘remarkable trendsetter’ | WATCH

Shubh Mangalam song OUT: Sitaare Zameen Par new track Shubh Mangalam has just dropped, and the netizens are loving its “feel-good” vibe. This latest track from the Aamir Khan–starrer has been released just days before the movie hits theatres on Friday, June 20.

Netizens called the song a “remarkable trendsetter” and claimed it would be the new part anthem of the year.

Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to the blockbuster hit Taare Zameen Par, is expected to be a heartwarming family entertainer that features the challenges faced by intellectually disabled people as they step up to prove themselves in a basketball competition.

Check out Shubh Mangalam song here:

Here's what netizens said about Shubh Mangalam song: Netizens grooved to the soulful music of the new track, Shubh Mangalam, and praised its “remarkable composition”.

“A remarkable trendsetter song,” a social media user said.

Calling it a “well composed” song, a user said it was a “perfect wedding song”.

“Such a happy song!” quipped another user.

A netizen said, “Mind blowing Song. Masterpiece. Biggest Blockbuster loading.”

Intrigued by the South Indian set-up of the song, a user said, “Nice song. South flavour mix Kiya hai iss song pey.”

“What a Positive Vibe this song gives! It will be a great fun to watch my two favourite actors in the same movie. Definitely going to watch this movie with my family!” exclaimed another user.

“It gonna be a feel good movie,” said a user.

“Evergreen composition by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy!” a netizen said, adding that the song is a “New trending song of 2025”.

However, like all good things, this song too isn't free from criticism. Some users found it to be a “very very bad” song, while others said the beats feel similar to a Bhaag Milkha Bhaag song.

“Why is it giving slow motion angreza song vibes,” asked the user.

About Shubh Mangalam song The song was composed by the iconic trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics of the song.

The track features a South Indian wedding party, where Genelia Deshmukh, Aamir Khan, and his basketball team groove to the beats.

About Sitaare Zameen Par According to the Sitaare Zameen Par trailer, Aamir Khan plays the role of a Basketball coach who has been punished by the court to coach the basketball team of intellectually disabled people for what appears to be a drink and drive case.

In the three-minute and twenty-nine-second trailer, Aamir Khan is seen teaching basketball to people with intellectual disabilities to compete in a national tournament.

In one of the funny scenes, Aamir is seen arguing with one of the intellectually disabled men as he explains to them about the significance of a jersey in a basketball match.

The trailer was filled with love, laughter and happiness as Aamir tackles the problems of his life while coaching the basketball team.

Genelia Deshmukh is likely playing Aamir's love interest in the film.