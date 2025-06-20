Sitaare Zameen Par Twitter review: Aamir Khan film better than Taare Zameen Par? Audience say ‘well-intentioned film…’

Sitaare Zameen Par Twitter review: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's spiritual sequel to his hit film Taare Zameen Par is now out for the audience. The film has adopted new strategies for its theatrical release. As we wait to see what works for the film, audiences have begun pouring their reviews on social media after watching Sitaare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par Twitter review Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna. It is backed by Aamir Khan under his banner.

The film marks his return to film after his last release Laal Singh Chaddha.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, a user called it a ‘well-intentioned film.’ The person wrote, “#SitaareZameenPar is a sweet, uplifting and well-intentioned film, with tears and chuckles galore. It makes for incredible family viewing and leaves you with a warm, fuzzy feeling at the end.”

Giving it 3 stars, another user added, “What a beautiful movie! Sitaare Zameen Par shines with heartfelt storytelling and stellar acting. The performances, especially by the child actors, are deeply moving and genuine. Some missing in emotions but recommend.”

But is it better than Taare Zameen Par? Another user shared, “A feel good heart wrenching melodrama that works well in second half #AamirKhan𓃵 and #GeneliaDeshmukh are true to their roles. For me Sitaare Zameen Par > Taare Zameen Par (sic).”

See early reviews here:

Sitaare Zameen Par's advance booking Meanwhile, the film is set to premiere with more than ₹6 crore business on day 1, as per its advance booking report of Sacnilk.

The film had no shows before 9 am, unlike traditional norms. It is being screened in over 9,000 shows across India.

Talking about the film's expected business at the ticket window, previously the Mumbai-based exhibitor and distributor Rajesh Thadani said that word-of-mouth will determine good box office results for Aamir's film over the weekend.

“Since it’s Aamir Khan and the subject is different, there are hopes that it will do well. I’ve great hope for the film, it should do anywhere between Rs. 10 to 15 crore. If the word-of-mouth is good, then box office collection should improve, and it should touch Rs. 50 crores in three days. The film is emotional and it will cater to family audiences, children and specially-abled children,” Thadani told PTI.