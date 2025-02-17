Madharasi teaser: Tamil director AR Murugadoss's much awaited film Madharasi's first glimpse is finally out. On the occasion of the Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan's 40th birthday on Monday, the filmmakers unveiled a special teaser of Madharasi, generating a huge buzz among fans.

Madharasi movie teaser A quick look at the Madharasi movie's 44-second teaser promises to blend all the commercial elements fans expect, while also delivering the signature Murugadoss experience. Undoubtedly, Tamil superstar Sivakarthikeyan takes the spotlight.

The Madharasi teaser opens with sweeping aerial and long shots, showcasing a car godown and a line of container trucks moving in succession. The scene then quickly escalates into a massive crash, where a truck seemingly intentionally rams into a group of cars, sending them flying.

Here's the Madharasi movie teaser

‘Extremely fire’ Fans haven't been able to keep calm ever since the Madarasi teaser was released.

“#Madharasi Title Teaser - Paaah this is Extremely Fire ARMurugadoss gonna blast up next Thuppakki with #Sivakarthikeyan,” wrote one user.

Another netizen compared Madarasi teaser with that of Sikandar.

“ #Madharasi announcement teaser is better than #Sikandar teaser,” wrote the user.

Madharasi movie cast The Madharasi movie is not just limited to high-octane sequences, and Sivakarthikeyan's stardom. The Madharasi teaser also introduces other characters played by Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, and Biju Menon, all integral to this high-stakes narrative.

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in Amaran, which turned out to be a blockbuster, and now he’s all set to prove his mettle once again with AR Murugadoss' high-octane action flick, Madharasi.