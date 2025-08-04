Sivakarthikeyan reveals he's 'scared of sequels': 'It shouldn't spoil the first part's success'

Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan, gearing up for the release of his much‑anticipated film ‘Madharasi’, featured as a guest speaker at the Nasscom People Summit 2025 in a segment titled The Man Behind the Laughs: Siva Karthikeyan's Rise from Small Screen to Silver Screen. During this event, the ‘Amaran’ actor shared candid reflections on his journey from television to film stardom.

Sivakarthikeyan reveals why he is not fond of sequels In a lively Q&A, when asked which of his films he would prefer to turn into a sequel, Sivakarthikeyan stated, “I'm scared of sequels because it should be a very good script and that shouldn't spoil the first part's success also. So I am always scared, but I want to try ‘Maaveeran’'s sequel because it was a unique script.”

‘Maaveeran’, released in July 2023 and directed by Madonne Ashwin, was widely praised as a fantasy action drama starring Sivakarthikeyan alongside Aditi Shankar and Mysskin.

According to box office data, the film earned approximately ₹50 crore worldwide within the first five days and ultimately closed with around ₹89 crore globally. Analysts noted its steady performance on weekday grosses and consistent appeal across domestic and international markets.

Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming projects Turning to his forthcoming project, ‘Madharasi’ is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 5 September 2025, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and featuring a cast that includes Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, Vidyut Jammwal and Vikranth.

Promotional activity has ramped up significantly: the first single Salambala, composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Sai Abhayankkar, dropped recently to enthusiastic fan reception. A grand audio launch is planned in London, adding to the film’s mounting buzz

Following ‘Madharasi’, Sivakarthikeyan is also continuing work on Sudha Kongara’s socially charged drama ‘Parasakthi’, currently shooting in Pollachi, with a projected release in 2026

Sivakarthikeyan’s reflections at the summit, grounded by his success in ‘Maaveeran’ and the forthcoming excitement around ‘Madharasi’, underline his thoughtful approach to choosing roles—and sequels—with both caution and ambition.