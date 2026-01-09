Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi gets CBFC clearance; check out its release date

Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s film Parasakthi has finally received a nod from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has been granted a UA certificate, as per the makers. It will be releasing on its scheduled date, 10 January 2026.

Parasakthi receives UA certificate The clearance from the censor board arrived on Friday, just a day before the film release. The film’s runtime is 162.43 minutes.

The tickets are now available online, including BookMyShow.

Previously, only three theatres in Chennai were listed on Bookmyshow till January 8 for advance booking. On Friday, many more opened up for advance booking following the CBFC nod.

Parasakthi controversy explained Parasakthi's release was held up after the CBFC initially suggested around 38 cuts related to its depiction of 1960s anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu.

Citing Industry sources, PTI claimed that film director approached the revising committee in Mumbai, refusing changes that could alter the film's historical context, before clearance was granted on Friday.

Helmed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead alongside Ravi Mohan and Sreeleela. Set in the 1960s Madras, the Tamil film explores the state's reaction to the imposition of Hindi, touching on the broader social realities and resistance of the time.

Previously, PTI reported that Parasakthi's theatrical booking was uncertain over the censor board issue. Reportedly, exhibitors were holding back advance sales until clearance was confirmed.

Parasakthi release date out Soon after Parasakthi was cleared by the board, Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures, the production house, took to X, formerly Twitter and announced the release date.

Dawn Pictures, the film's official social media handle dropped a film poster and wrote, "A fire that speaks to all ages #Parasakthi censored with a U/A – striking theatres worldwide from tomorrow.”

Parasakthi also features Atharvaa, Ravi Mohan, Daali Dhananjaya, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh and Rana Daggubati.

Jana Nayagan The film was all set to clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan.

Jana Nayagan received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) following Madras High Court's directive.

The film was postponed two days before its release owing to the clearance from the board. It was scheduled to release on 9 January, clashing with Prabhas' The Raja Saab.