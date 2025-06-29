SJ Suryah to make directorial comeback with film Killer, South film industry actors react

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29 (ANI): Actor SJ Suryah is set to make his directorial comeback after 10 years with the film 'Killer'. The actor's last directed movie was Isai in 2015.

In a post on the social media platform X, SJ Suryah announced his return to direction by sharing the details of his next project titled 'Killer'.

It will be produced by Malayalam production house Sree Gokulam Movies along with SJ Suryah's Angel Studios.

The director called 'Killer' his "dream project" and expressed his gratitude to Gokulam Gopalan (owner of Gokulam movies) for collaborating with him on this movie.

He also mentioned actress Preethi Asanari as the 'Killer Girl' in his post while hinting at her involvement in the film.

"Hi folks, Ur Director S.J.Suryah is bk with his Dream project titled, Yah U know it #KILLER feeling blessed and happy to collaborate with the most prestigious @GokulamMovies. Gokulam Gopalan, sir. Need Ur love and support as always. Love U all. SJS," he wrote on X, sharing photos with the producer.

He also shared a few snaps with the producer Gokulam Gopalan on this occasion.

The South Indian cinema industry's renowned celebrities congratulated actor SJ Suryah for his return to direction.

Raghava Lawrence expressed his happiness on SJ Suryah's return to direction and wrote, "Brother @iam_SJSuryah. Congratulations on your next directorial #KILLER More than a director. I know your biggest dream is to become a lead actor. May this Killer movie give you the biggest success as a Hero. I pray Raghavendra Swamy for all your dreams to come true! My best wishes to the whole team!"

Dhanush said that he is 'looking forward' to SJ Suryah's project after the actor announced his directorial comeback.

"All the very best sir. I know how passionate you are about this project. Looking forward," wrote Dhanush.

Actor Silambarasan TR, who was last seen in 'Thug Life', extended his best wishes to SJ Suryah for his directorial return.

Congrats to @iam_SJSuryah sir on making a directorial comeback. A storyteller we've always admired. Wishing you the very best sir.

SJ Suryah is also set to share screens with actor Ravi Mohan for the first time in their upcoming film 'Bro Code'.

It will be directed by filmmaker Karthik Yogi, known for films like 'Dikkiloona' and 'Vadakkupatti Ramasamy'.

Posting to his X handle, the director Karthik Yogi announced his new project, which is set to star two well-known actors, Ravi Mohan and SJ Suryah.

Ravi Mohan will produce the movie under his production house, Ravi Mohan Studios. The movie's release date has not yet been announced by the makers. (ANI)