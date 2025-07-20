SJ Suryahs directorial Killer first look poster unveiled

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 20 (ANI): Actor SJ Suryah is set to don the director's cap after almost a decade with the film 'Killer'. The actor has shared the first look of his character from the film.

In a post on his Instagram handle, SJ Suryah shared a poster featuring him holding a gun while standing next to a luxurious car. In the next poster, the actor was seen holding actress Preethi Asrani, who plays the lead heroine in the movie.

As per the first look poster, SJ Suryah appears to be playing the role of a gangster who excels at handling firearms. Preethi Asrani is expected to play the love interest of SJ Suryah in the film.

The movie is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. The movie's music is composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman.

The makers have not yet revealed the details of the movie. The fans have been eagerly awaiting updates regarding the film.

SJ Suryah's last directorial was Isai, which was released in 2015. The film marked Suryah's return to direction after a five-year hiatus since 2010, and also his debut as a music director.

The movie also starred Sathyaraj and Sulagna Panigrahi in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, SJ Suryah is also set to share screens with actor Ravi Mohan for the first time in their upcoming film 'Bro Code'. It will be directed by filmmaker Karthik Yogi, known for films like 'Dikkiloona' and 'Vadakkupatti Ramasamy'.

Posting to his X handle, the director Karthik Yogi announced his new project, which is set to star two well-known actors, Ravi Mohan and SJ Suryah.