Sky Force OTT release: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's hit Bollywood movie Sky Force will soon be streamed globally on the Over-The-Top platform. Prime Video has announced the global streaming premiere of Sky Force.

The action-drama, produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, has been directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur. Earlier, the film was released in theatres on January 24 this year.

When and where can you watch Sky Force? From 21 March onwards, Sky Force will stream on the OTT platform in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide via Amazon Prime Video. According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹112.75 crore nett in India after the fourth week of its release.

About Sky Force: Inspired by true events, Sky Force unravels a compelling story that offers a glimpse into one of India’s first and deadliest airstrikes on Pakistan. The film follows the journey of a hero lost in action and his comrade’s relentless quest for the truth. Sky Force is centred around India's first airstrike, the Sargodha airbase attack on Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965.

What Akshay Kumar said about his film? Speaking about the film, Akshay said in a statement, as quoted by Hindustan Times, “Sky Force is a movie that holds a special place in my heart. Beyond its inspiration from real-life events, this film delivers so much more than action– it’s about deep emotions, the unwavering passion to serve the nation, and the bonds that hold us together."