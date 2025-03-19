Sky Force OTT release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya’s action film online

Sky Force OTT release: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's hit Bollywood movie Sky Force will soon be streamed globally on the Over-The-Top platform. Prime Video has announced the global streaming premiere of Sky Force.
The action-drama, produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, has been directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur. Earlier, the film was released in theatres on January 24 this year.
From 21 March onwards, Sky Force will stream on the OTT platform in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide via Amazon Prime Video. According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹112.75 crore nett in India after the fourth week of its release.
Inspired by true events, Sky Force unravels a compelling story that offers a glimpse into one of India’s first and deadliest airstrikes on Pakistan. The film follows the journey of a hero lost in action and his comrade’s relentless quest for the truth. Sky Force is centred around India's first airstrike, the Sargodha airbase attack on Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965.
Speaking about the film, Akshay said in a statement, as quoted by Hindustan Times, “Sky Force is a movie that holds a special place in my heart. Beyond its inspiration from real-life events, this film delivers so much more than action– it’s about deep emotions, the unwavering passion to serve the nation, and the bonds that hold us together."
"Playing Air Force pilot Kumar Om Ahuja was an absolute honour. The entire journey—from working with an incredibly talented team who made the process seamless to seeing the audience’s overwhelming response—has been truly rewarding. I am thrilled that Sky Force is releasing now on Prime Video,” Akshay Kumar added.