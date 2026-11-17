With Robert Pattinson taking on the role of James Bond, fans worldwide are eager to see what he will bring to the iconic character of 007. From embarking on dangerous missions globally to taking on villains, the James Bond franchise is known for its high-octane action sequences.

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For the unversed, James Bond was first introduced by British novelist Ian Fleming in 1953. Over the years, Bond went on to become one of the most popular fictional characters. Bond is the British secret agent who works for MI6 under the code name 007. The franchise made its debut in Dr No (1962), with Sean Connery becoming the first actor to portray the iconic spy on screen.

Over the decades, several actors, including George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, have essayed the iconic role. Robert Pattinson will be the seventh actor to take on the iconic role. Let's take a look at the highest-grossing James Bond films worldwide, as reported by Box Office Mojo.

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Highest grossing James Bond films ever made Skyfall (2012) Helmed by filmmaker Sam Mendes, Skyfall stars Daniel Craig as Bond. It also features Javier Bardem, Judi Dench and Naomie Harris. It revolves around Bond, who returns when an attack is launched on MI6. The instalment went on to become the highest-grossing James Bond film ever with its domestic collection of $304.36 million and worldwide collection of $1.1 billion.

Spectre (2015) Featuring actor Daniel Craig as James Bond, Spectre features the spy taking on SPECTRE, a global criminal syndicate led by his foster brother Ernst Stavro Blofeld. The film, directed by Sam Mendes, earned more than 200 million domestically and nearly $906 million worldwide.

No Time To Die (2021) Actor Daniel Craig returned as James Bond one last time in No Time To Die. The film follows Bond, who comes out of retirement to confront a dangerous new enemy who is armed with a deadly technology that threatens millions of lives. It is a Cary Joji Fukunaga directorial. Besides Craig, the film also featured Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas.No Time To Die minted $160.89 million domestically and over $906 million worldwide.

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Casino Royale (2006) One of the most popular James Bond actors, Daniel Craig, began his 007 journey with Casino Royale. In the chapter, Bond embarks on his first mission as the iconic agent. This time, he takes on terrorist financier Le Chiffre in a high-stakes poker game at Casino Royale in Montenegro. Directed by Martin Campbell, the film also stars Eva Green and Mads Mikkelsen. Casino Royale earned $167.44 million domestically and more than $606 million worldwide.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.