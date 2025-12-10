'Sleep-deprived' Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif celebrate 4th wedding anniversary amid new parenthood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have completed four years of marital bliss, celebrating the occasion with a sweet moment.

On Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie with Katrina, showing the two posing adorably for the camera. While Vicky was seen dressed casually, Katrina Kaif looked effortlessly natural in a no-makeup look.

With a special nod to the newest member of their family, their son, Vicky also wrote a caption that read, "Celebrating today... blissful, grateful and sleep deprived. Happy 4 to us."

The post also offered a rare glimpse of the couple's journey into parenthood, presenting the occasion in a simple, candid frame.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's fourth wedding anniversary comes at a time when the couple has been basking in the joy of becoming parents to their first child, a baby boy.

Fans and celebrities alike flooded the comment section, showering the couple with love and congratulatory messages. Among them were Divya Dutta, Neha Dhupia, Zoya Akhtar, Huma Qureshi, and others.

In November this year, Vicky and Katrina announced the arrival of their son, leaving fans and their friends joyous. "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky," the note read.

They confirmed their pregnancy in September with an adorable picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," they wrote in a joint announcement on Instagram.