‘Sleepless night, stay strong’: Mini Mathur, Kangana Ranaut, Vir Das and other celebs react as Pakistan attacks Jammu

Social media is filled with visuals from multiple locations in Jammu, Punjab and Rajasthan as Pakistan attempted to target these locations, prompting counter-measures and a total blackout. Amid this, Bollywood celebrities extended support to the nation and also offered prayers for the safety and well-being of the people.

Bollywood celebs on Jammu attack Actor, BJP Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Jammu on target.” An excerpt of her post also read, “Stay strong #Jammu.”

Kangana Ranaut's post after Jammu attack.

Comedian, actor Vir Dad posted on X, “To family, friends and more who sit in blackouts as we speak, thinking of you, praying for you. To those protecting them, we thank you. Gratitude, prayers and respect. Be safe, be strong.”

Actor Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared, “All my gratitude and prayers for the brave women and men defending us. You are our heroes.”

Anupam Kher who has roots from Jammu and Kashmir, posted a video from the attack site. He added, “My cousin brother #SunilKher sent this video from his home in Jammu. I called immediately and asked him if he and his family are ok? He laughed a little proudly and said, ‘Jai Mata Di! Bharat Mata Ki Jai! भैया! हम भारत में है! हम हिंदुस्तानी है।हमारी सुरक्षा भारतीय सेना और माता वैष्णो देवी कर रही है।आप टेंशन मत लो।वैसे भी कोई भी मिसाइल हम ज़मीन पर नहीं लगने दे रहे। जय माता की! भारत माता की जय (Brother! We are in India! We are Indians. Our safety is in the hands of the Indian Army and Mata Vaishno Devi. Don’t worry. Anyway, no missile is being allowed to hit the ground here) Jai Mata Di! Bharat Mata Ki Jai!’"

Actor Shraddha Kapoor added on the photo-sharing app: “Proud of our protectors. Jai Hind.”

Tanishaa Mukerji reacted to the growing conflict between India and Pakistan. “Stop this war stop destroying our beautiful land and its people #jammukashmir #missileattacks," she said.

Angad Bedi shared, “Waheguru sukh rakhe. Shakti de sab nu (God keep everyone in peace and give strength to all) .. to endure these tough times.”

Mini Mathur added, “This is going to be a sleepless night for me. Praying for everyone's safety.”

Mini Mathur and Tanishaa Mukerji post after Jammu attack.

Jammu attack On Thursday, Pakistan attempted to target Jammu airport, according to ANI, PTI reports. Eyewitnesses reported loud explosions and sirens in Jammu, while a blackout was enforced in Kishtwar, as seen in several footages from Jammu.

Tension between India and Pakistan This arrived a day after India launched Operation Sindoor and destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In response, the Indian defence systems have neutralised many Pakistani drones. Air raid sirens were also activated simultaneously to alert the citizens.

A complete blackout has been enforced in several locations, including Bhuj, Srinagar, Rajouri and Amritsar.

Meanwhile, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu & Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic & non-kinetic means."