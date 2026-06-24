‘Slowly finding my way’: Alka Yagnik's emotional post after rare public appearance for Padma Bhushan honour

The legendary singer Alka Yagnik shared an update on her “difficult health journey” in an emotional post following a rare public appearance at the prestigious Padma Bhushan ceremony.

She received the Padma Bhushan Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, June 23. Her visible reliance on event staff and security for support while walking drew immediate attention and concern from attendees and fans alike.

Earlier this year, the Agar Tum Saath Ho singer shared that she was diagnosed with a rare sensory neural hearing loss in 2024. In an interview, she said she is still 'suffering' from hearing loss. “Composers approach me now and then. But I am not able to do it,” she said.

The veteran playback singer, who has been away from the spotlight for two years, addressed health concerns in a candid Instagram post and said she is “going through difficult health.”

“For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey,” Yagnik said. “Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way.”

Receiving the distinguished Padma Bhushan with “a heart full of gratitude”, Yagnik said, “This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges.”

She said that this moment feels especially meaningful because “it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience.”

“I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey,” Yagnik said.

Also Read | Alka Yagnik shares update after almost 2 years of hearing loss

She also expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “extraordinary honour”.

“Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me. Today, I didn’t just accept an award - I felt the love of millions who have been a part of my journey,” Yagnik concluded.

Also Read | Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare sensory hearing loss caused by viral infection

Film fraternity responds — ‘Very well deserved’ Several singers and members of the film fraternity commented on Alka Yagnik's post, saying that the honour for her was “very well deserved”.

“Most Deserved Alka Ji !!! You are our Pride and Joy!!!” commented singer Shaan. “And nothing would please your fans more than You finding your health and wellbeing back and Finding the Confidence and Motivation to Come back to Regale Us with Your Voice like only You can !!”

Veteran singer Kumar Sanu said, “Very well deserved Alka! God bless you.”

“So proud of you!” Yagnik's “partner”, Ila Arun, wrote.

Actress Sophie Choudry said, “You deserve this and all the love in the world!! Your voice has been a huge part of our lives!! May you find your health and strength at the earliest! Deepest regards and respect always.”