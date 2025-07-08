Smriti Irani's return as Tulsi in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ reboot excites Internet: ‘Childhood is coming back'

The TV show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ reboot is set to premiere on the TV screens soon, Star Plus confirmed. Dropping the first look of Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani from the new edition of the show, the makers aroused a wave of excitement on social media.

When and where to watch ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ reboot? The celebrated show will start streaming on JioHotstar from July 29. Viewers can watch ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ reboot at 10:20 PM.

The reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, fronted by TV star and BJP leader Smriti Irani, is set to premiere on July 29 at 10:30 pm on Star Plus, the TV channel announced on Monday night.

Star Plus in a post on Instagram stated, “Kya aap abhi bhi vishwaas nahi kar paa rahe? 25 saal ke baad, Tulsi Virani laut rahi hai, ek nayi kahaani ke saath! #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ek baar phir taayaar hai har ghar ka hissa bann ne. Kya aap bhi taiyaar ho?”

The post added, “Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, 29th July se, raat 10:30 baje, sirf StarPlus par aur kabhi bhi JioHotstar par.”

Social media reaction A user stated, “Kuch yaadein har ek cheese ke beyond hai. This show is legacy and childhood memories. The family together ❤️ its “pure emotion”. ”Another user quipped, “Ab milega Anupama ko barabar ka takkar.” A third user remarked, “I'm literally tearing up - my childhood is coming back! ❤️🥹 Beyond excited and feeling super nostalgic.”

A fourth comment read, “Excited for 25 years old a new season.” A fifth user stated, “Har gali, har ghar se, phir se Balaji Telefilms ka iconic music bajega. Har ghar pe raaj hoga @ektarkapoor ka. My late grandmother used to be glued to BT’s serials from 8:30 to 11:30 PM. Best wishes. I wish Hum Paanch made a comeback.”