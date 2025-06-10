Smriti Irani signs for 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' sequel, set to return as Tulsi Vira: Report

In a move set to excite millions of Indian television viewers, actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani has reportedly signed the contract for a sequel to the iconic show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.
Smriti Irani is expected to reprise her beloved role as Tulsi Virani in the new series, which is anticipated to run for approximately 150 episodes. Media reports suggest the sequel will offer a contemporary twist while retaining the essence of the original's classic storytelling.
According to a report by Zoom, Irani finalised the agreement for 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' on June 8. This development follows earlier speculation that, despite having commenced filming, Irani had not yet formally signed a contract.
It was only earlier this week that producer Ekta Kapoor reportedly sealed the long-awaited deal.
Recent sightings of Smriti Irani alongside Amar Upadhyay, who portrayed the original Mihir Virani, at Ekta Kapoor's recent birthday celebration, further fuelled the anticipation. Actors Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani were also noted attendees at the party, hinting at potential involvement or support for the new project.
'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' remains one of the most successful shows in Indian television history, significantly shaping the careers of its cast members.
The series, co-produced by Shobha and Ekta Kapoor, centred on the ideal daughter-in-law, Tulsi Virani, her marriage to Mihir, and their family life.
It aired from 2000 to 2008, debuting alongside 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' and holding the top spot in TRP ratings for an impressive seven consecutive years. Irani herself earned five consecutive Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Actress – Popular, along with two Indian Telly Awards for her performance.
