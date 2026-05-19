Snake scare at Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence, reptile removed by cops and expert

A snake was rescued safely from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai. The incident took place late on Monday, as per Hindustan Times.
Officials with a snake handler reached Khan's house, which is located in Bandra. Reportedly, the snake was rescued with care by the wrangler from the spot and handed over to the authorities.
The rescued snake is likely to be a non-poisonous one.
The report added that the snake handler was called to Galaxy Apartment, where Salman Khan has been living for decades now. The snake was said to be located below the building. Reportedly, it was caught by the handler using its hands and coiled before being placed in a bag.
Pictures from the scene have also surfaced online.
However, Salman Khan is yet to react to the development.
(this is a developing story)
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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