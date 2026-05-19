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Snake scare at Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence, reptile removed by cops and expert

A snake was removed from Salman Khan's Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartment. Likely to be non-poisonous, the snake was rescued by officials.

Sneha Biswas
Published19 May 2026, 09:07 AM IST
Mumbai: A snake was rescued from Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house.
Mumbai: A snake was rescued from Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house.(PTI)
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A snake was rescued safely from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai. The incident took place late on Monday, as per Hindustan Times.

Snake rescued from Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment

Officials with a snake handler reached Khan's house, which is located in Bandra. Reportedly, the snake was rescued with care by the wrangler from the spot and handed over to the authorities.

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The rescued snake is likely to be a non-poisonous one.

The report added that the snake handler was called to Galaxy Apartment, where Salman Khan has been living for decades now. The snake was said to be located below the building. Reportedly, it was caught by the handler using its hands and coiled before being placed in a bag.

Pictures from the scene have also surfaced online.

However, Salman Khan is yet to react to the development.

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(this is a developing story)

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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