SNL apologises to Aimee Lou Wood after she calls her impersonation on show ’Mean and Unfunny’

Washington DC [India], April 14 (ANI): After actress Aimee Lou Wood called out Saturday Night Live (SNL) star Sarah Sherman's "mean and unfunny" impression of her character on this weekend's episode, the actress shared that she has received an apology from SNL, reported Deadline.

Wood initially called out the comedy show for impersonating her in a mean and funny way. She took her Instagram handle to share her perspective on the story.

In this weekend's sketch 'The White POTUS', the cast used a parody of the recent Thailand-set Season 3 to make a few swipes at the Trumps, while also poking fun at Wood's character Chelsea with Sherman in a pair of buck teeth.

The impression comes after Wood expressed how exhausted she was of talking about her teeth, reported Deadline.

"But whilst in honest mode - I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo," wrote Wood on her Instagram Story while explaining recent comments that she felt ugly, " as quoted by Deadline

In a barrage of callouts, the 'Sex Education' actress Wood on Sunday wrote, "At least get the accent right seriously, I respect accuracy even if it's mean."

While concluding her rant, she wrote, "@hbo - kind and supportive and never wronged me so leave them alone. @nbcsnl - mean," wrote Wood as quoted by Deadline.

The Sex Education alum has since received "thousands of messages" of support in response to her callout. Due to this, the SNL may have felt pressured and apparently apologised to her, as per Wood's story.

"I've had apologies from SNL," she concluded the saga through her Instagram story.