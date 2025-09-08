Snoop Dogg, Eli Roth join forces for horror film 'Dont Go In That House, B****!'

Los Angeles [US], September 8 (ANI): Rapper Snoop Dogg and filmmaker Eli Roth are teaming up for a new horror movie titled 'Don't Go In That House, B****!', reported Deadline.

The project is backed by Media Capital Technologies and The Horror Section.

Eli Roth, known for directing films like Hostel and Cabin Fever, will direct the movie, while Snoop Dogg will not only produce but also write and perform the film's original soundtrack. Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh from MCT will also produce, while Jon Schnaars and Holly Adams will executive produce for The Horror Section.

"There are some ideas that are so ridiculous they don't let you sleep. I have always wanted to make the ultimate haunted house movie, but something unlike any we've seen -- something full-on insane and over the top," he explained. "When I shared the idea with Snoop, he got it immediately and it was a no-brainer to make this film together. Snoop loves horror movies, and I want this to be the ultimate collab, bringing out the craziest from both of us. Just don't say we didn't warn you," said Roth as quoted by Deadline.

The film is being described as the "ultimate haunted house movie." Story details have not been revealed yet, but it will be presented to international buyers at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

This is not the first time Roth and Snoop have worked together. The two had earlier collaborated on the rapper's 2012 music video La La La, which Roth directed.