Snoop Dogg film to be directed by Craig Brewer

Washington DC [US], June 7 (ANI): Craig Brewer, known for helming such films as 'Hustle & Flow' and 'Dolemite Is My Name', is set to direct the biopic of Snoop Dogg.

Universal Pictures has set Craig Brewer to film the definitive biography of Snoop Dogg's rise from hip-hop artist to renowned entertainment magnate.

Brewer will contribute revisions to a script previously written by Joe Robert Cole. The film will be produced by Snoop Dogg, Brian Grazer and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker. SVP Production Development Ryan Jones will oversee the project for the studio, reported Deadline.

The Snoop Dogg film marks the first movie under Death Row Pictures' overall contract with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios. It is an offshoot of Death Row Records, the label that established Snoop Dogg's career and is now embarking on an ambitious new chapter with the expansion. The strategic shift strengthens the brand's reach beyond music, ushering in a new era of imaginative on-screen storytelling.

Universal has found success in the historical hip hop space with the F. Gary Gray-directed Straight Outta Compton, the story of the seminal rap group N.W.A film that was nominated for a Best Screenplay Oscar and grossed more than USD 200 million. Before that came 8 Mile, which starred Eminem in a drama based on his life and rise. Grazer produced that film, which grossed USD 250 million and won an Original Song Oscar for "Lose Yourself."