Snoop Dogg says he's 'scared' to go to the movies because of LGBTQ+ characters: 'Didn’t come in for this sh*t'

Rapper and entertainer Snoop Dogg has shared that he feels uncomfortable going to the cinema after an unexpected moment during a family outing.

Advertisement

Speaking on a recent podcast, the music icon recalled taking his grandson to see the animated film Lightyear, where a brief scene featuring a same-sex couple led to a difficult question from the young child.

“They’re putting it everywhere […] my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, 'Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman?'… I didn’t come in for this sh*t, I just came to watch the goddamn movie. I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of sht that I don’t have an answer for.”

Also Read | Snoop Dogg shares gratitude for his wife Shante as he accepts Ultimate Icon honour at 2025 BET Awards

The moment clearly caught the 52-year-old off guard, as he explained he wasn’t prepared to handle that type of conversation during what he had hoped would be a simple family outing.

Advertisement

Controversies surrounding the scene of the queer couple in ‘Lightyear’ The ‘Lightyear’ scene, which features a lesbian couple sharing a brief kiss, sparked debate when the film was released in 2022.

The film features a brief moment where the character Alisha is shown to be in a relationship with another woman. The scene includes a short kiss, confirming that the character is queer. Despite its length, the scene sparked major controversy and led to Lightyear being banned in multiple countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.

In the United States, the same moment also faced strong criticism from right-wing political figures, who accused Disney of deliberately promoting a pro-LGBTQ+ agenda in children's media.

While praised by many for its representation, it also drew criticism from some viewers, including Snoop, who felt blindsided by the inclusion without prior context.