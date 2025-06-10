Snoop Dogg shares gratitude for his wife Shante as he accepts Ultimate Icon honour at 2025 BET Awards

Washington DC [US], June 10 (ANI): Famous rapper Snoop Dogg accepted an Ultimate Icon honour at the 2025 BET Awards. It celebrates "decades of groundbreaking contributions to music, entertainment, advocacy, and community impact," as per the press release, reported People.

Snoop received the honour alongside Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx and Kirk Franklin.

Rapper and record producer Dr. Dre introduced his "longtime collaborator and friend" and called him "one of the most prolific artists in hip-hop." He praised Snoop's work in TV and film and said he's "one of the greatest pitchmen ever of all time," according to People.

"Every time I turn on the TV, I see Snoop trying to sell something," Dr. Dre added.

"He's a special individual, and I recognize that over 30 years ago, when we first met and worked together, his laidback flow, his charm, his innate charisma, along with his ability to reinvent himself while staying true to his roots, is one of the reasons why I love him. He's one of the only artists I know who could go from being the poster child for making violent hip-hop music to the face of the 2024 Summer Olympics," said the rapper.

Snoop paid tribute to the other three recipients of the Ultimate Icon Award. He told the crowd how much he appreciated Kirk Franklin's music and how "healing" it was for him and his mother.

"I appreciate when you performed at my mother's funeral -- you've been a part of my family, and I'm so honoured to see you get that tonight. So Kirk, love you and your family," said Snoop.

He then showed love and support for Foxx, whom he knew "before he had a deal."

"[God] was good to you, that's why you're still here," said Snoop, referring to Foxx's near-fatal stroke in April 2023. "And I'm loving what you're doing right now with your girls. You've got queens in your life. You're gonna be alright, " reported People.

Snoop then shared his gratitude for his "beautiful wife."

"See, this is why I'm so rock solid," he said of Shante, 53. "This i swhy I'm able to deal with all of the things I'm able to deal with. I've got God in my life, and I've got a queen in my life."

Snoop continued: "No matter what, she held me down, she hold me down, she's always been there for me. She's always been my everything. That's why she's on stage tonight. That's why she's in my life," reported People.