Snoop Dogg headlined the 2025 NFL Christmas Gameday Halftime show which was streamed live on Netflix. Snoop Dogg's stellar act at the Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions Game on TNF comes at the heels of Bad Bunny's performance in the Super Bowl 60 half-time show in February 2026.

Snoop brought a Christmas treat with his half-time performance by bringing an interesting twist to “Twas the Night Before Christmas” poem by Clement-Clarke Moore. Joined by a 30-person choir, drummer boys and dozens of dancers, Snopp Dogg elated the atmosphere in his signature style. Snopp Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, cheered the crowds by performing several hits like “Nuthin’ but a G Thang,” “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?” and “Drop it Like it’s Hot,” among others.

Netflix shared a video of Snoop Dogg performing on NFL Christmas Gameday and in a post on X stated, “Snoop Dogg performs at SNOOP'S HOLIDAY HALFTIME PARTY on NFL Christmas Gameday.” Impressed by Snoop Dogg's act, many fans expressed the desire to replace Bad Bunny in Super Bowl LX slated for 8 February 2026 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

A user wrote, “Cancel the crappy Bunny for the superbowl and get SNOOP in there!!”

Another user remarked, “Awesome show. Better than a lot of super bowl halftime shows...”

A third user stated, “Snoop killed it! That halftime party was straight fire 🔥 Best Christmas gift ever, @netflix!”

A fourth comment read, “Ok now do something like this for the Super Bowl halftime show.”

A fifth user said, “This should have been the halftime show for the Super Bowl! Snoop Dogg just had the best line-up for a halftime show! Excellent job by Netflix!”

A sixth user replied, “Snoop Dogg, Andrea & Matteo Bocelli, Lainey Wilson & EJAE. Excellent halftime show on @netflix ! Whoever produced today’s show should take over for the Super Bowl. The last few have been awful. This was really good."

It was a night to remember after the singing voices of HUNTR/X performed a "golden" rendition of “12 Days of Christmas." EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI from Netflix’s hit animated original film "KPOP Demon Hunters" took to the stage to exhilarate the audience. Snoop Dogg was joined by Lainey Wilson, and Andrea Bocelli & Matteo Bocelli.